Chelsea fight every time to win games, says Cesar Azpilicueta

After playing out a draw with Brighton, Chelsea player Cesar Azpilicueta has said that the side always looks to win whenever it steps on to the field. "When you do not win, it is always bad. At Chelsea, we fight every time to win the games," Goal.com quoted Azpilicueta as saying.

Brighton held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in the Premier League at Falmer stadium. The 30-year-old said that the team did not start well against Brighton and hence ended up with a draw.

"When we do not win, we are not happy and we came here to get back-to-back wins in the Premier League which we have not done in a while. We were not able to start the year in a good position," he said. After the clash, Chelsea remained on the fourth spot in the Premier League table with 36 points and will now take on Burnley FC on January 11. (ANI)

