Soccer-Juventus sign Sweden midfielder Kulusevski
Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski completed his transfer from Atalanta to Juventus in a 35 million euros ($39.10 million) deal, the Serie A champions said on Thursday. The 19-year-old, who was born in Sweden to Macedonian parents, has signed a 4-1/2 year contract but will return on loan to Parma until the end of the season.
Kulusevski, who signed a one-year loan deal with Parma in July, has scored four goals in 17 appearances. The teenager made his senior international debut for Sweden in a Euro 2020 qualifying win over the Faroe Islands in November.
($1 = 0.8951 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dejan Kulusevski
- Sweden
- Atalanta
- Juventus
- Serie A
- Faroe Islands
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields jump as Sweden ditches negative interest rates
Sandhu, Chhetri extend wishes to women's team for final against Sweden
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near record highs, Sweden ends negative rates
Sweden blank India 4-0 to clinch women's U-17 international football tournament title
UPDATE 2-German Bund yield hits new 6-month high as Sweden ditches negative rates