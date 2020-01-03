Left Menu
Lions DC Pasqualoni, O-line coach step down

  03-01-2020
  • Created: 03-01-2020 04:05 IST
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson stepped down on Thursday, the team announced. Pasqualoni and Davidson joined Detroit in 2018 after Matt Patricia became the team's head coach.

"Coach Pasqualoni notified me this week that he will be stepping away from the Lions to be closer to his family," Patricia said in a statement. "Coach P is one of the best men I've ever been around, on both personal and professional levels. "I owe him so much and I'm grateful of the impact he had on our players, coaches and support staff. He will continue to be a great sounding board for me as a coach, father and leader. I wish him and his family well as they begin the new year together."

Pasqualoni, 70, saw his defensive rank 31st in yards allowed per game (400.4) this season. It also ranked 32nd in passing yards (284.4), 21st in rushing yards (115.9) and 26th in points allowed (26.4). Patricia said Davidson is taking "an indefinite leave from coaching."

The departures of Pasqualoni and Davidson come two days after the Lions parted ways with four assistant coaches -- including special teams coordinator John Bonamego -- and two strength coaches. Also let go were linebackers coach Al Golden, tight ends coach Chris White and defensive backs coach Brian Stewart, as well as football performance coach Harold Nash and assistant strength and performance coach Rodney Hill.

Patricia is 9-22-1 in two seasons as the Lions' head coach, and the staff changes come after a disappointing 3-12-1 season in which quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the final eight games. Detroit was winless without Stafford and lost nine straight to end the season. --Field Level Media

