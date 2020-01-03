Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan have no dearth of talents, says Waqar Younis

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis hailed the young talents and said that the team got a bunch of youngsters in the team who can become a force in near future.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 09:14 IST
Pakistan have no dearth of talents, says Waqar Younis
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis hailed the young talents and said that the team got a bunch of youngsters in the team who can become a force in near future. "It has to be the chance to work with some excellent young fast-bowlers. Who wouldn't want to work with Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain and some of the more established bowlers like Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf? I have got a bunch of guys who I feel can be a force. If you look around the world, the most successful teams are the ones who have a group of pace-bowlers across all formats and who have specialists across all three formats," website PakPassion quoted Younis as saying.

"I feel that if I can help these youngsters and guide them then that will be satisfying for me, the Board and will be of benefit to these young bowlers," he added. Pakistan has a pace bowling attack consisting of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf.

Naseem recently became the youngest cricketer to Test debut in Australia and grabbed many eyeballs with his talent. Shaheen is another youngster with great potential as he became took his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket against Sri Lanka in Karachi Test.

Praising the 19-year-old seamer, Younis said he is 'maturing very quickly'. "Shaheen is maturing very quickly, he likes to learn and is keen to perform and I'm really pleased with how he is progressing as a bowler," Waqar said.

"I have spoken with the PCB hierarchy about players' finances and managing their workloads as each Test match counts towards the World Test Championship and we have to manage Shaheen's and the other pacers workloads. I am sure the Board is working on this and they will come up with some sort of agreement to help and work with the players," he added. When asked is their more fast bowlers in the pipeline, Waqar said, "Ehsan Adil is one bowler that I am keeping a close eye on and he is someone who has been bowling well this season, can bat and is a handy fielder too. I have already mentioned some of the group of pace-bowlers we have at our disposal and in addition, Usman Khan Shinwari is an impressive bowler."

"What I am trying to do is to have this group of pace-bowlers and to keep a very close eye on this batch and monitor their progress very closely. We are planning to have another camp for pace-bowlers ahead of the series against Bangladesh and that will also give us another opportunity to look at the pace-bowlers," he added. After successfully hosting the Test series against Sri Lanka and winning it by 1-0, Waqar termed Pakistan as a safe cricketing nation.

"Pakistan is a safe place and anyone who is saying it's not a safe place is fooling themselves. We've just had an excellent series against Sri Lanka, with some good crowds and a wonderful and hard-fought Test match played in Karachi. People love cricket in Pakistan and what else does any country want us to do to show that it is safe here? The Sri Lankan players were out and about shopping and going out for dinners and they were all very happy in Pakistan," Waqar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: CR services hit as dumper rams into level-crossing gate

Suburban train services on Central Railway were disrupted in the early hours of Friday after a dumper rammed into the level-crossing gate at Ambivali station in Thane district about 60 km from here, a railway officer said. A speeding dumpe...

Varun Dhawan shares new poster of upcoming song from 'Street Dancer 3D'

After dropping a handful of catchy songs from his upcoming flick Street Dancer 3D, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently shared a new poster featuring the next dance number from the movie. The 32-year-old shared the poster showcasing two te...

Iran's Zarif says Soleimani killing dangerous escalation

Tehran, Jan 3 AFP Irans foreign minister slammed the killing on Friday of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani as a dangerous escalation and warned the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences. The US act of internationa...

Satin Creditcare gets USD 15-mn ECB funding from Development Bank of Austria

Micro-finance company Satin Creditcare Network on Friday said it has received external commercial borrowing funding of USD 15 million around Rs 107.2 crore from Development Bank of Austria OeEB, to accelerate its lending portfolio. The inve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020