Coyotes rally in third period to knock off Ducks

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 10:21 IST
  • Created: 03-01-2020 10:21 IST
The Arizona Coyotes scored three third period goals and rallied for a 4-2 win over the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz. Brad Richardson's goal at 6:47 of the third proved to be the game winner. Richardson was on the receiving end of a Christian Fischer pass for just his second goal of the season, and 62 seconds later, the Coyotes sealed their second straight win when Carl Soderberg deflected a skimming shot from Clayton Keller past the reach of Ducks goaltender John Gibson.

The Coyotes came back from a 2-1 deficit after two periods with an offensive outburst in the third against the Ducks, who have lost six of eight and haven't won consecutive games since Oct. 29-Nov. 1. Lawson Crouse and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Coyotes, who got 27 saves from goaltender Antti Raanta.

Anaheim had goals from Jakob Silfverberg and Max Jones. Gibson finished with 30 saves. Off a draw at 14:28 of the first period, the puck came out to Phil Kessel, who sent the puck in on net. It bounced to Crouse, who scored from the opposite side of the net for his eighth goal of the season and a 1-0 Arizona lead.

The Ducks tied it with 31 seconds left in the period, converting on a 2-on-1 rush. Silfverberg got his 15th of the season, which leads the team, off a pass from Isac Lundestrom. He then slid the puck under Raanta's legs. Jones was in front of the net to put in a centering pass from Michael Del Zotto at 2:24 of the second period, giving the Ducks a 2-1 lead.

Arizona tied it at 2-2 only 35 seconds into the third period. Conor Garland passed from behind to the net to Taylor Hall, who couldn't get off a clean shot. Dvorak collected the puck and beat Gibson with a wrist shot. Dvorak scored his 10th goal of the season and Garland pushed his point streak to four games. Hall appeared in his 600th career NHL game and Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson skated in his 700th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

