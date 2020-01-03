Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Cricket-Labuschagne hits fourth ton as Australia take charge in Sydney

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 12:42 IST
UPDATE 4-Cricket-Labuschagne hits fourth ton as Australia take charge in Sydney
Representative image

Marnus Labuschagne scored his fourth century in five matches as Australia dominated a New Zealand side ravaged by illness and missing captain Kane Williamson to reach 283 for three on the first day of the third and final test on Friday. With the series already lost after heavy defeats in Perth and Melbourne, the Black Caps were rocked when Williamson, batsman Henry Nicholl, and spinner Mitchell Santner were ruled out of the match by a flu virus.

Australia had never needed an invitation to plunder runs over this series and the makeshift New Zealand attack was duly put to the sword on a mostly sunny day when the smoke from the bushfires stayed away from the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Labuschagne looked immovable as he hit a magnificent 130 not out to add to the innings of 185 and 162 he registered against Pakistan in November and the 143 he scored against New Zealand in the first test.

The 25-year-old piled on the runs in a third-wicket partnership of 156 with Steve Smith (63) and will resume on Saturday with Matthew Wade, who had scored 22 not out off 30 balls by the close of play. "It's rare that you play an away team with five changes but that's the circumstances they have with the sickness," said Labuschagne.

"It was a nice day out there and a good day for Australia ... I'm just trying to keep it at the moment, just focus on each ball." Tom Latham was named New Zealand captain in Williamson's absence and his first act was to lose a toss the tourists would have been desperate to win after selecting two spinners and dropping paceman Tim Southee.

With Southee's usual strike partner Trent Boult ruled out by injury, New Zealand started a test for the first time in more than a decade without one of the pair or Williamson in the side. Colin de Grandhomme, who took the new ball with Matt Henry, played a part in all three wickets to fall, first having opener Joe Burns caught in the slips off an outside edge for 18.

David Warner departed for 45 three balls after lunch when quick Neil Wagner fired a delivery down the leg side that the Australian opener steered to gully for de Grandhomme to take a fine catch. Wagner has dismissed Smith four times in four innings this series and the former Australia captain was so determined not to make it five that he took 39 deliveries to get on the board.

The biggest cheer of the first two sessions came when Labuschagne tore off down the wicket for a hurried single that finally got Smith off the mark. Labuschagne had a nervous spell on 99 but a four, his eighth, to fine leg finally got him to the century mark for the fourth time in 14 tests.

Smith eventually fell to de Grandhomme and the second new ball, the world's second-ranked Test batsman clearly furious with himself after leaving his bat out and watching the ball ping off it and into the hands of Ross Taylor at first slip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Hischier, Devils top Isles for 3rd straight win

Nico Hischier scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves and the visiting New Jersey Devils defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night in Uniondale, N.Y. P.K. Subban also scored for the ...

Iran's revolutionary guards, anti-U.S. forces will avenge Soleimani -IRGC spokesman

Irans Revolutionary Guards and anti-U.S. forces across the Muslim world will avenge the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, a Guards spokesman told Iranian state television on Friday. The Revolutionary Guards, the wise Irani...

Man commits suicide on metro's Yellow Line, services delayed

A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Ghitorni station on the Delhi Metros Yellow Line on Friday, leading to brief delay in services, officials said. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA ...

Soccer-Stojkovic leaves Guangzhou by mutual consent

Guangzhou RF have announced the departure of Dragan Stojkovic from his role as head coach at the Chinese Super League club by mutual consent on Friday. Stojkovic spent four-and-a-half seasons in Guangzhou after replacing Cosmin Contra midwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020