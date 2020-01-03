Left Menu
Dale Steyn set for international return against England in T20I series

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn is all set to return to international cricket with the upcoming limited-over series against England.

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn . Image Credit: ANI

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn is all set to return to international cricket with the upcoming limited-over series against England. "I'll be around for the ODIs - to be honest, I don't know how much I'll play (the ODIs) ... I'll be there for that and then definitely the T20s," cricket.com.au quoted Steyn as saying.

The Proteas and England will play a three-match ODI and T20I series after the conclusion of the four-match Test series. "That (T20 World Cup) is very much on my agenda," Steyn, who retired from Test cricket last year, said.

"I'm starting to enjoy my cricket a lot more now, I think four overs is a lot easier on the body than the Test matches are," he added. The 36-year-old bowler, currently playing in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars, praised teammate Kagiso Rabada and said he can lead the attack for the side but needs someone to guide him.

"I think it's important to have that (experienced) figure around in the dressing room. KG (Kagiso Rabada) is very young - to lead the attack at 24, and the next bowlers to come in are all younger than him, I think he needs somebody that's there that is experienced, to look around and he knows he's not there only one there," Steyn said. "So I'm putting my hand up for that and then I'll wait and see how selections go. After the MSL (Mzansi Super League) that we played, there were a lot of players that come out - some fantastic bowlers," he added. (ANI)

