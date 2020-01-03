Left Menu
England ban football warm-ups as part of training session before cricket matches

England's management on Friday decided that football will not be played as a warm-up before cricket matches.

  ANI
  Cape Town
  Updated: 03-01-2020 16:04 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

England's management on Friday decided that football will not be played as a warm-up before cricket matches. Before the start of the second Test match against South Africa, England batter Rory Burns sustained a football-related injury and was ruled out of the series against the Proteas, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Hence, taking precautionary measures, England's director of men's cricket, Ashley Giles and head coach Chris Silverwood have decided to ban the activity. Burns suffered serious ligament damage to his ankle after landing awkwardly while playing football as a warm-up on Thursday. A replacement for the player has not been named yet and the management is expected to take the call in two-three days' time.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow suffered a football-related injury in Sri Lanka in 2018. Giles had also banned football from Warwickshire when he was the director of cricket there.

In the ongoing second Test between South Africa and England, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Pacer Jofra Archer was also ruled out of the match and will undergo a second scan on his sore right elbow on Friday after the first one proved inconclusive. (ANI)

