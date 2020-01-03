Liverpool needs to win back-to-back titles to be a great team: Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand believes that the current Liverpool side needs to win back-to-back league titles before they can be compared to the 2008 Champions League winning United side. The former player was doing a #AskRio session on Twitter on Friday and was asked by a fan as to how he sees the current Liverpool side.

"How would you compare this Liverpool team with the United Champions League-winning team in 2008? #AskRio," the fan tweeted. To this tweet, Ferdinand replied: "Need to win back to back league titles before being compared but there's no denying they're on route to being a great team! #Simples #AskRio".

On Thursday, Liverpool defeated Sheffield United 2-0 to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League table. The team currently has 58 points from 20 matches in the tournament.

They will next take on Tottenham in the Premier League on January 11. (ANI)

