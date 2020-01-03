Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Rallying-Dakar poses biggest challenge yet for rookie Alonso

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 16:56 IST
PREVIEW-Rallying-Dakar poses biggest challenge yet for rookie Alonso
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Fernando Alonso will make history as the first Formula One champion to compete in the Dakar Rally when the world's toughest endurance event enters a new era in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and the star rookie has no illusions about the challenge.

Nothing in the 38-year-old Spaniard's track career compares to the obstacles ahead, including 250 meter high dunes, over thousands of kilometers from Jeddah to the finish in Qiddiya on Jan. 17. "The challenge of the Dakar is undoubtedly the biggest I have faced in my sporting career," the Monaco Grand Prix winner, double Le Mans 24 Hours champion and Indianapolis 500 contender said when his entry was announced last year.

"But taking on things that look impossible on paper and trying to make them possible in six or seven months of preparation is a thrilling challenge." Alonso, who is driving a Toyota Hilux pickup with five times motorcycle winner and compatriot Marc Coma alongside as co-driver, will be happy to finish.

The only ex-Formula One drivers to win the Dakar are Belgian Jacky Ickx, also a former Ferrari ace and Le Mans champion, in 1983 and Frenchman Jean-Louis Schlesser in 1999 and 2000 although many have tried. This year's Dakar is held for the first time in the Middle East, with the event moving from South America a decade after it had left Saharan Africa for security reasons.

The route will visit the mountains in the north and the Rub al Khali, or 'Empty Quarter', a desert region in the south. Defending champion Nasser al-Attiyah of Qatar remains a favorite with the same Toyota team as Alonso.

The field also includes Spaniard Carlos Sainz, a double Dakar winner, and father of the McLaren Formula One driver, as well as record 13-times champion Stephane Peterhansel. The Frenchman had hoped to race with wife Andrea as co-driver but doctors ruled her out on health grounds.

Saudi riders or drivers will be present in all categories, with Yazid al Rajhi a contender with Toyota after finishing seventh last year. On two wheels, dominant KTM -- winners for the past 18 years -- return with the last three champions in Australian Toby Price, Austrian Matthias Walkner, and Dubai-based Briton Sam Sunderland.

There will be some 351 starters but the switch to Saudi Arabia, which lifted a ban on women driving in June 2018, has drawn criticism from rights activists. "More than a dozen women drivers will take part in the Dakar Rally while Saudi women activists languish in jail for promoting the right to drive," said Ines Osman, director of MENA Rights Group, in a statement with Human Rights Watch and 11 other campaigners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Britain temperature records tumbled in 2019

Britain recorded its highest ever summer and winter temperatures in 2019, ending one of the hottest decades in history, the Met Office said Friday. As much of northern Europe sweltered in a July heatwave, the mercury hit 38.7 Celsius 101 Fa...

Berlin urges 'prudence', 'de-escalation' after US kills Iran general

Germany on Friday urged restraint and de-escalation after the US killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, sending tensions soaring in the region. We are at a dangerous point of escalation. It is now important through prudence and restr...

China tests micro propulsion technology for space-based gravitational wave detection

Chinese space engineers have tested a micro propulsion technology on a recently launched satellite, which could be used in future space-based gravitational wave detection, a media report said on Friday. Experts from the China Academy of Spa...

Actor-MP Nusrat Jahan wants to do 2 films a year

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been juggling between two roles - that of a politician and an actress - and says she has plans to do two films a year. As an actor, Jahan said, she wants to step out of her comfort zone and be associa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020