Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd expect 'hard night' in Wolves FA Cup clash, says Solskjaer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 17:00 IST
Soccer-Man Utd expect 'hard night' in Wolves FA Cup clash, says Solskjaer
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Manchester United must "earn the right" to win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday after crashing out against Wolves in the quarter-finals of the tournament last season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday. United was knocked out after a 2-1 defeat at Molineux and Solskjaer is looking for his first win at the venue having been beaten 2-1 in the league last season and held 1-1 by Nuno Espirito Santo's side in the current campaign.

"It'll be the fourth time there in my time already and we haven't won there. It's a tough place. Liverpool lost there last season and Manchester City have just lost there now," Solskjaer told a news conference. "They have good players, a good manager who's had time, got his way of playing, his philosophy. The players are getting to know each other and swap between 3-5-2 and 3-4-3, and seem to know every little detail... We're up for a hard night.

"We've got to earn the right to win there. We've got to play well, perform and go there positive because we want a reaction after a defeat against Arsenal." Record signing Paul Pogba, who missed the 2-0 league defeat by Arsenal, is set for ankle surgery and faces up to four weeks out with Solskjaer confirming the problem was not the same issue that had sidelined the midfielder for three months this season.

"Here we go again - FA Cup third round and you are talking about Paul. He came back after a spell out, played two games, had a reaction and couldn't go to Burnley," Solskjaer said. "We did a scan. It is not the same injury... you always consult your own medical people as well... you want the best second opinion. The advice was to have it done. It's not going to be a major one, probably three or four weeks."

Midfielder Scott McTominay is out for a long spell after sustaining knee ligament damage in the win over Newcastle United last month but Solskjaer said that he would not overpay for reinforcements in the January transfer window. "We're still looking... we have our targets. If they become available, then it's something we want to do. If the right ones aren't there for the right money then we can't."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Britain temperature records tumbled in 2019

Britain recorded its highest ever summer and winter temperatures in 2019, ending one of the hottest decades in history, the Met Office said Friday. As much of northern Europe sweltered in a July heatwave, the mercury hit 38.7 Celsius 101 Fa...

Berlin urges 'prudence', 'de-escalation' after US kills Iran general

Germany on Friday urged restraint and de-escalation after the US killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, sending tensions soaring in the region. We are at a dangerous point of escalation. It is now important through prudence and restr...

China tests micro propulsion technology for space-based gravitational wave detection

Chinese space engineers have tested a micro propulsion technology on a recently launched satellite, which could be used in future space-based gravitational wave detection, a media report said on Friday. Experts from the China Academy of Spa...

Actor-MP Nusrat Jahan wants to do 2 films a year

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been juggling between two roles - that of a politician and an actress - and says she has plans to do two films a year. As an actor, Jahan said, she wants to step out of her comfort zone and be associa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020