Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dale Steyn says in talks for international comeback

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 17:12 IST
Dale Steyn says in talks for international comeback
Image Credit: Twitter (@IbrahimReporter)

Injury-ravaged South African pace legend Dale Steyn says this year's Twenty20 World Cup is very much on his "agenda" and he will begin another effort at an international comeback with the series against England next month. Steyn, who retired from Test cricket last year, has been battling to keep his career alive in the other two formats despite being hampered by a recurring shoulder injury. The 36-year-old is currently playing in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars.

"I know I'll be part of (the T20 series against England), that was the last conversation I've had. I get a nice two-week break, then straight into it again. I'll be around for the ODIs – to be honest, I don't know how much I'll play (the ODIs) … I'll be there for that and then definitely the T20s," he told 'cricket.com.au'. "That (T20 World Cup) is very much on my agenda. I'm starting to enjoy my cricket a lot more now, I think four overs is a lot easier on the body than the Test matches are," he added.

Steyn picked the career-threatening shoulder injury in 2016 and appeared in just eight Tests, nine ODIs and two T20 Internationals since. He could not play in the 2019 World Cup despite being named in the squad due to the same injury. The upcoming T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin in October in Australia.

Steyn has 696 international wickets from 262 matches across format. "KG (Kagiso Rabada) is very young – to lead the attack at 24, and the next bowlers to come in are all younger than him, I think he needs somebody that's there that is experienced, to look around and he knows he's not only one there," Steyn said.

"So I'm putting my hand up for that and then I'll wait and see how selections goes. After the MSL (Mzansi Super League) that we played, there were a lot of players that come out – some fantastic bowlers. "But the old guys still seem to do the trick – AB (de Villiers) was there, Imran Tahir was taking wickets, I was up in the wickets. Maybe we will get the nod, maybe we don't - but I'm putting my hand up," he added.

The limited-overs leg of England's tour of South Africa will comprise three ODIs and an equal number of T20 Internationals to be held from February 4 to 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia boosts patrols after Chinese boat 'trespasses' in its waters

Indonesia has increased patrols around islands near the disputed South China Sea after a Chinese coast guard vessel trespassed into Indonesias exclusive economic zone, authorities said on Friday. The Chinese vessel entered waters off the co...

"Tableau rejection for R-Day parade politically motivated"

The Kerala government on Friday termed as politically motivated, the Centre rejecting the states proposed theme for the tableau for the Republic Day parade for the second consecutive year. State cultural minister A K Balan said the Defence...

Increase in tension has alarmed world: India on killing of senior Iranian commander by US.

Increase in tension has alarmed world India on killing of senior Iranian commander by US....

Britain temperature records tumbled in 2019

Britain recorded its highest ever summer and winter temperatures in 2019, ending one of the hottest decades in history, the Met Office said Friday. As much of northern Europe sweltered in a July heatwave, the mercury hit 38.7 Celsius 101 Fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020