Soccer-Sheffield United set to sign Rodwell on short-term deal

Sheffield United are set to sign former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on a short-term deal until the end of the season, manager Chris Wilder said on Friday. The 28-year-old free agent left Blackburn Rovers at the end of his contract in the close season and started training with the Blades last month amid reported interest from a number of teams including Parma and AS Roma.

"It'll be a short team deal until the end of the season with the option of extending," Wilder told a news conference ahead of Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash with National League (fifth tier) side AFC Fylde. The versatile midfielder, who can also slot into defense, last played in the Premier League for Sunderland in May 2017.

"Hopefully we can kick-start his career. He's certainly got the desire and from a physical point of view there are no issues," Wilder added. "I've sat down with him for a long time and spoke about his career going forward, it aligns with the club's goals."

