Soccer-Mourinho fears bad news on Kane injury

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho fears bad news about the hamstring injury that forced striker Harry Kane to hobble off during his side's 1-0 defeat by Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Kane, scorer of 27 goals for Spurs and England this season, pulled up late in the second half after having a goal disallowed and left the ground on crutches. He will definitely miss Tottenham's FA Cup third-round clash at Middlesbrough on Sunday.

"We don't know yet, but I think later today we will have news," Mourinho told a news conference on Friday. "But if you ask me for my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more on the bad news than the good news, that's my feeling. What he felt, leaving the match, the way he did it, it took him only two seconds to realize the severity of the situation.

"Some opinions from the medical department before he has all the tests, I don't think we will have good news. I think we will lose him for some period." Kane has been injury-free this season but has had several layoffs in the last few seasons because of ankle problems.

Hamstring injuries vary in their severity but typically a tear could result in around a month on the sidelines. It would be a major blow to Tottenham who is six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after mediocre results at Christmas.

"His quality, the routines we have for him, every minute of every game he doesn't play we will miss him," Mourinho said. "But I don't want to be crying all the time, want to focus on the players available." The good news for Mourinho is that forward Son Heung-min will be back from suspension for the trip to Middlesbrough after missing three games following a red card against Chelsea.

