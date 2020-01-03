Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medvedev takes offensive to overhaul fading Fognini

  • PTI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 22:02 IST
Medvedev takes offensive to overhaul fading Fognini

Perth, Jan 3 (AFP) World number five Daniil Medvedev backed his attacking instincts and came from behind to beat Fabio Fognini, as Russia swept Italy on the opening day of the inaugural ATP Cup on Friday. The US Open finalist overcame a sluggish start to prevail 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and 47 minutes after world number 17 Karen Khachanov had cruised to a 7-5, 6-3 win over Stefano Travaglia.

"Not happy with some moments of my performance but happy to get the win for my country," Medvedev said. "Fabio destroyed me in the first set. I knew I had to play much more aggressively in the second set and it worked very well."

Medvedev and Khachanov combined to beat Paolo Lorenzi and Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles. Russia have made the early running in Group D alongside surprise packets Norway, who stunned the United States with a 2-1 upset victory.

Medvedev received a code violation in the middle of the first set after thumping a ball into the stands. When world number 12 Fognini cruised through the set with exquisite timing and pinpoint accuracy the overwhelmed Russian looked likely to boil over again. Instead an aggressive Medvedev found his rhythm and hit the lines to move his diminutive opponent around the court.

Fognini, 32, appeared weary having only arrived in Perth on Thursday following the recent birth of his second child. Khachanov also started slowly but proved too strong for Travaglia, who was representing his country for the first time.

Travaglia, ranked 84, surprisingly gained an early stranglehold against an error-strewn Khachanov to lead 5-2, but was unable to close twice on his serve. The 23-year-old made him pay and reeled off five straight games to claim the first set with a sizzling backhand winner. Khachanov needed just one break in the second set to put Russia into the lead.

Earlier, emerging youngster Casper Ruud notched the biggest victory of his career after beating big-serving John Isner to spearhead Norway's victory over the highly-favoured United States. The 21-year-old levelled the tie with a 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 beat the world number 19 in two hours and 43 minutes.

He saved two match points in the second set and weathered 33 aces from Isner, after Taylor Fritz thrashed Viktor Durasovic 6-2, 6-2 in the opening match. Ruud then backed up that victory in the decisive doubles alongside Durasovic, beating Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 and trigger jubilant scenes from the Norwegian contingent, who were the last team to qualify for the 24-nation event which is also being played in Brisbane and Sydney.

"I didn't have much time to recover from my singles," Ruud said. "I was a little bit low (on energy) but I got the feet going and we played great. The players are super proud to beat the US." The world number 54 has risen up the rankings over the past year since training alongside Rafael Nadal at the world number one's academy in Mallorca.

The new tournament replaced the Hopman Cup, a popular annual mixed-teams fixture in Perth for three decades. (AFP) ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

NBA players, refs to honor Stern with band on uniforms

NBA players and referees will wear a commemorative black band on their uniforms honoring former commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday. The league said Friday the bands will be worn throughout the rest of the 2019-20 season, including...

Iraqi parliament to hold extraordinary session on Sunday -statement

Iraqs parliament will hold an extraordinary session on Sunday to discuss the U.S. air strike in Baghdad which killed Irans Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, it said on Friday.Prime Ministe...

Timeline: U.S.-Iran relations from 1953 coup to 2020 commander killing

Iran promised harsh revenge after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Irans elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East. The U.S. said the strike was aimed at ...

UPDATE 4-Judges struggle over Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

U.S. appeals court judges on Friday appeared skeptical about broad legal arguments by President Donald Trumps administration seeking to block a former White House lawyer from testifying to Congress as part of the impeachment effort against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020