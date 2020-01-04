Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL notebook: Vikings’ Zimmer, GM get vote of confidence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 07:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 07:38 IST
NFL notebook: Vikings’ Zimmer, GM get vote of confidence
Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

Two days before the organization's first playoff game in two years, Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf gave a vote of confidence to head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. "We value Mike and Rick's leadership and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond," Wilf said in a statement.

The timing is odd given Zimmer's success in Minnesota, and it comes amid rumors that Zimmer is a possible replacement for Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. ESPN reported that Garrett, whose contract expires Jan. 14, will not return next season. Zimmer, 63, who is a former Cowboys assistant coach, guided the Vikings to a 10-6 record this season and an NFC wild-card berth. In six seasons at Minnesota, Zimmer is 57-38-1 and will be making his third playoff appearance with the team. He's the third-winningest coach in Vikings history.

--The Vikings placed cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve and re-signed veteran corner Marcus Sherels, two days before their NFC wild-card contest against the New Orleans Saints. Hughes is dealing with a neck injury. In addition, cornerback Mackensie Alexander was ruled out due to a knee injury.

Sherels spent eight full seasons with the Vikings, making a huge impact as a specialist, including returning five punts for touchdowns. --Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders confirmed that he is good to go for Sunday's NFC wild-card playoff round game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sanders, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of an ailing ankle, was injured in the second quarter of the Eagles' NFC East-clinching 34-17 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. The second-round pick from Penn State broke the Eagles' rookie records for yards from scrimmage (1,327) and all-purpose yards (1,641) this year. Sanders ran for 818 yards and three touchdowns and caught 50 passes for 509 yards and three scores.

--Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the leading candidate for NFL Most Valuable Player, was among 14 players to make their first Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. Joining him as a first-time selection was Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who locked up two spots on the first team: running back and flex position. McCaffrey became the third running back in league history to both run for 1,000 yards and gain 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

Jackson is one of four Ravens on the first team, joined by defensive backs Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, as well as left tackle Ronnie Stanley. --Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson agreed to a four-year contract worth $58.4 million, making him the NFL's highest-paid player in average annual value at the position.

The deal with the Pro Bowl defensive back averages $14.6 million a year. It also includes $33 million in total guarantees with a full guarantee of $22 million. He had one year remaining on his rookie contract. He has 10 career interceptions and three touchdowns with the Bears, was named to his second straight Pro Bowl this season and was first-team All-Pro in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Trump stirs Mideast tensions despite talk of 'endless wars'

With a single drone strike, President Donald Trump did more than just take out an avowed enemy of the United States. He may have also upended a central element of his foreign policy. The Friday strike that killed the most prominent Iranian ...

24-hour video on fugitive Ghosn checked only once a month

Tokyo, Jan 4 AP Nissans former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail in Japan and turned up in Lebanon, was last seen on surveillance video leaving his Tokyo home alone, presumably to board his getaway plane. Although the security cameras...

Gurugram: Police registers FIR in Sapna Choudhary's car accident with canter

Police have registered an FIR in a case pertaining to the accident of a car belonging to actor and singer Sapna Choudhary with a canter on the intervening night of Dec 25-26 last year in Gurugram. According to police, the accident took plac...

Methodists propose split in gay marriage, clergy impasse

Nashville US, Jan 4 AP United Methodist Church leaders from around the world and across ideological divides unveiled a plan Friday for a new conservative denomination that would split from the church in an attempt to resolve a decades-long ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020