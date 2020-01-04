Marnus Labuschagne smashes maiden Test double ton
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne smashed his maiden Test double hundred on Saturday.
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne smashed his maiden Test double hundred on Saturday. On the second day of the ongoing Test against New Zealand, Labuschagne hit a boundary in Colin de Grandhomme's over and completed his double century in the 135th over.
He scored 215 runs studded with 19 fours and a six before losing his wicket to Todd Astle in the 140th over. This was Labuschagne's fourth hundred and third 150 plus score in his last five Tests. Playing in his 14th Test, the right-handed batsman averages above 50 in Tests.
He resumed his knock from 130 on day two and added 85 runs before he got out. At the time of filing this report, Australia were 434/9. Earlier on day one, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. David Warner and Joe Burns had an opening stand of 39 runs. Burns' innings was cut-short by Grandhomme after he had scored 18 runs.
Labuschagne joined Warner and they stitched together a partnership of 56-run for the second wicket. Warner was removed by pacer Neil Wagner after he had made 45 runs. Steve Smith and Labuschagne had a 139-run partnership and helped the team get past the 250 run mark. Smith played a knock of 63 runs before being scalped by Grandhomme. (ANI)
