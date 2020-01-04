Left Menu
Report: Mets' Cespedes broke ankle in incident with wild boar

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Last May, it was reported that New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes suffered multiple fractures of his right ankle during what the team termed a "violent" fall at his ranch and would be out for the season. Now, fans know what led to the fall.

The New York Post reported Friday that Cespedes was injured in an incident with a wild boar on his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The report said that the ranch has traps to keep the boars away from guests, and as one was being taken from the trap, it either ran toward the outfielder or scared him. And that is how he wound up stepping into the hole. The Post said Cespedes told the Mets how the incident occurred, and team officials went to the ranch the next day to verify the story.

"He twisted and put his leg and foot in a difficult position," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said at the time. Cespedes, 34, sat out the 2019 season. He is entering the third season of what originally was a four-year, $110 million contract. He and the Mets recently renegotiated his deal, and Cespedes will make $6 million, plus incentives, in 2019 instead of $29.5 million.

The two-time All-Star was limited to 38 games in 2018 due to previous heel issues. He batted .262 with nine homers and 29 RBIs. He has a .274 average with 163 homers and 524 RBIs in 826 career games with the Oakland Athletics (2012-14), Boston Red Sox (2014), Detroit Tigers (2015) and Mets (2015-19).

--Field Level Media

