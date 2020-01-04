Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Kadri, Avalanche bury Blues

Nazem Kadri scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche ended a six-game losing streak to St. Louis by beating the Blues 7-3 in Denver. The Avalanche won for just the second time in their last seven games (2-4-1). The Western Conference-leading Blues have lost back-to-back games on the heels of an eight-game winning streak. Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in next gen battle, Zverev wilts

Denis Shapovalov won the battle of the next generation against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to help Canada to an emphatic 3-0 victory in the inaugural ATP Cup men's team event in Brisbane on Friday. Shapovalov, the baby-faced 20-year-old left-hander, gave Canada an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie with a 7-6(6) 7-6(4) win over world number six Tsitsipas at the Patrick Rafter Arena. Reports: Nationals, 2B Castro agree to two-year deal

Free-agent second baseman Starlin Castro has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports Friday. The agreement is pending a physical for the versatile infielder, who started his career as a shortstop and played 45 games at third base last season. NBA notebook: Band on uniforms to honor Stern

NBA players and referees will wear a commemorative black band on their uniforms honoring former commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday. The league said Friday the bands will be worn throughout the rest of the 2019-20 season, including the playoffs. NBA roundup: Harden records triple-double in Rockets win

James Harden recorded a 40-point triple-double and Clint Capela won the matchup of talented bigs as the Houston Rockets rolled to a 118-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Houston. Harden posted 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and intermittently carried the Rockets when things went awry. NHL selects four head coaches for 2020 All-Star Game

The NHL selected the head coaches for the Jan. 25 All-Star Game at St. Louis, with Todd Reirden of the Washington Capitals, Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins, Craig Berube of the Blues and Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights getting chosen. The decision was based on the coaches whose teams had the highest points percentage in their respective divisions by the end of play Thursday. Reirden will represent the Metropolitan Division, while Cassidy will head the Atlantic, Berube will have the Central and Gallant will lead the Pacific. U.S. Soccer cancels training camp in Qatar after unrest

The men's US national team has called off plans to go to Qatar for a winter training camp following unrest in the Middle East, U.S. Soccer said on Friday. "Due to the developing situation in the region, U.S. Soccer has decided to postpone traveling to Qatar for the Men's National Team's scheduled January training camp," U.S. Soccer said in a short statement. Bears hand S Jackson $58.4 million contract

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson agreed to a four-year contract worth $58.4 million, making him the NFL's highest-paid player in average annual value at the position. The deal with the Pro Bowl defensive back averages $14.6 million a year. NFL notebook: Vikings’ Zimmer, GM get vote of confidence

Two days before the organization's first playoff game in two years, Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf gave a vote of confidence to head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. "We value Mike and Rick's leadership and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond," Wilf said in a statement. Schauffele grabs lead in stormy Maui

Xander Schauffele sank his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th hole to take a one stroke lead during a wet and windy second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii on Friday. The 26-year-old American fired his second bogey-free round of the tournament to keep his hopes of a title defense alive amid ever-changing weather conditions at the oceanside course.

