Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayern to sign young Schalke keeper on free transfer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 18:33 IST
Bayern to sign young Schalke keeper on free transfer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel has agreed to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer becoming the latest potential successor to Manuel Neuer, the club announced on Saturday. The 23-year-old, who has played 17 times for Germany's under-21 team, had refused to extend his contract at Schalke and will join the German champions at the end of the season on a five-year contract.

Neuer, who moved from Schalke in 2011, has been injury-prone in recent years but the 33-year-old has started 26 games this season and remains the Bayern captain. He is reportedly about to sign a two-year contract extension. Nuebel earned a four-match suspension in December after catching Frankfurt's Mijat Gacinovic in the chest with a flying kick after missing the ball.

Nuebel's salary at Bayern will be around 5.5 million euros ($6.14 million) per season, AFP subsidiary SID reported, which is less than the seven million offer from Schalke he turned down in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Amid raging bushfires in Australia, Indian couple works overtime to help victims

Extending a helping hand to the hapless victims of the raging bushfires in Australia, an Indian couple is providing fresh meals from their restaurant to those affected by the disaster. Kamaljeet Kaur, along with her husband Kanwaljeet Singh...

Maharashtra: Road Safety Week to be held between Jan 11-17

The Maharashtra governments transport department will observe the 31st edition of Road Safety Week from January 11-17. Several activities like womens two-wheeler rally, eye check-up and medical camps for drivers, workshops, social media cam...

Shorey, Rana take Delhi to 195/4 on day two

Captain Dhruv Shorey and his deputy Nitish Rana shared a combative 122-run stand for the third wicket to steer Delhi to 195 for four on day two of their Ranji Trophy match against table leaders Punjab here on Saturday. Punjab, who had resum...

Severe cold prevails in most parts of UP

Severe cold continued in most parts of Uttar Pradesh with state capital Lucknow witnessing partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning, the meteorological department said. Muzaffarnagar recorded the days lowest temperature in the state at 5 de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020