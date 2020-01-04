Saurabh Chaudhary wins 10m air pistol gold in 63rd Shooting Nationals
Ace shooter Saurabh Chaudhary stamped his class to win the men's 10m air pistol gold at the 63rd National Shooting Championship competitions here on Saturday. The 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who is touted as India's biggest hope for a medal in shooting in Tokyo Games, went below his recently lost world record score by just 0.1, shooting a classy 246.4 to finish on top.
Second-placed Sarabjot Singh of Haryana was well behind with a score of 243.9, while world number two Abhishek Verma settled for bronze in a high-quality final. Abhishek and Sarabjot did combine to win the team gold in the event for Haryana.
Sarabjot also won the junior men's gold for a profitable day. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh picked up a clutch of golds as well.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saurabh Chaudhary
- Uttar Pradesh
- Haryana
- India
- Abhishek Verma
ALSO READ
All internet services suspended in Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh in view of anti-citizenship law protests: District Magistrate
Anti-citizenship law protesters clash with police at several places in Uttar Pradesh: Officials.
All schools, colleges, universities to remain shut across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday: Govt spokesperson.
Death toll in Uttar Pradesh in Friday's violence over Citizenship (Amendment) Act rises to 11: Officials.
Five persons killed in violence during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh: DGP OP Singh to PTI.