Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka in command against Mumbai; Rahane fails

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:04 IST
Karnataka in command against Mumbai; Rahane fails

Karnataka were in control after reducing Mumbai to 109-5 in their second innings on the second day of the Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game here on Saturday. Karnataka took a slender 24-run first-innings lead despite a fifer from Mumbai off-spinner Shashank Attarde.

But pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (3-52) rattled the Mumbai top-order to give the southern side an advantage before Sarfaraz Khan (53 batting) and Shams Mulani (31) rallied the hosts with their 83-run stand for the fifth wicket. Earlier, Karnataka started the day on 79/3 and lost skipper Karun Nair (0) as pacer Royston Dias (1-22) struck on the fourth ball of day. Karnataka were 79/4.

Shaw, who sustained an injury to his left shoulder while fielding on the first day, did not take the field and later it was announced that he won't bat in Mumbai's second innings. The other overnight batsman R Samarth (86 off 139 balls, 13x4) then found an able ally in all-rounder Shreyas Gopal (31 off 85 balls; 3x4) as the two took Karnataka ahead with their 78-run stand.

Mumbai's wait for a wicket ended after skipper Suryakumar Yadav took a flying catch at short-midwicket to send Gopal back. Gopal top-edged Attarde's (5-58) delivery, only to be caught by Surya, as Karnataka lost their fifth wicket at 157.

Attarde then pegged back the visitors by removing Samarth, who was caught by Sarfaraz Khan at short-leg. The offie took two wickets in seven balls as Karnataka slumped to 158/6.

Attarde was on fire as he cleaned up Abhimanyu Mithun (2) to leave Karnataka teetering at 166/7, still trailing by 28 runs. Attarde took three wickets in 18 balls. Left-arm spinner Mulani (3-55) wasn't to be left behind as he removed Ronit More (4) cheaply to leave Karnataka at 171/8.

Wicket-keeper B R Sharath (46 off 54 balls; 7x4, 1x6) survived a stumping chance off Mulani. At lunch, the visitors were 179/8.

However, post lunch, Sharath played a responsible knock to give Karnataka the first innings lead. He swept a six to take Karnataka ahead in company of V Koushik (4).

Prithvi still did not take the field after lunch. The duo stitched 42-runs for the ninth wicket.

Sharath's cameo ended after he tried to pull, but top-edged to keeper Tare off Tushar Deshpande (1-40) in the seventh over after lunch. Karnataka were 213-9.

Attarde took his fifth wicket as he removed Koushik and Karnataka were bundled out for 218, as they took a slender 24 runs lead. In Mumbai's second essay, Ajinkya Rahane (1) opened along with Tare (6) but failed again.

Rahane survived 16 balls before being trapped by Abhimanyu Mithun. This has been a flop Ranji season for Rahane as he has been able to score only 109 runs from six innings with a lone fifty against Baroda.

Mithun struck again as he lobbed off a return catch of Siddesh Lad (4) with Mumbai at 12/2. Pacer V Koushik then sent Tare back leaving Mumbai at 12-3.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (10) too perished early, becoming Mithun's third victim as Mumbai were in spot of bother at 26/4. Then Mulani and Khan did the damage control before Mulani was dismissed on the last ball of the day.

Mumbai lead by 85 runs with two days of play left. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and injured seamer Dhawal Kulkarni watched the proceedings.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 194 and 109/5 (Sarfaraz Khan 53 batting, S Mulani 31; A Mithun 3-52) vs Karnataka 218 (R Samarth 86, B R Sharath 46; Shashank Attarde 5-58, Shams Mulani 3-55). Mumbai lead by 85 runs.

At Kanpur: Tamil Nadu 165/6 (L Suryapprakash 51, V Ganga Sridhar 45; Saurabh Kumar 3-39) vs Uttar Pradesh. At Vadodara: Baroda 201 and 98 (Vishnu Solanki 44; Himanshu Sangwan 4-44) vs Railways 99 (Dinesh Mor 26; Anupreet Singh 5-39, L Meriwala 4-36) and 0/1.

Railways need 201 runs to win. At Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh 175 vs Madhya Pradesh 364/7 (Rameez Khan 151 not out; Gautam Raghuvanshi 64; P P Jaswal 4-82). MP lead by 189 runs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Amid raging bushfires in Australia, Indian couple works overtime to help victims

Extending a helping hand to the hapless victims of the raging bushfires in Australia, an Indian couple is providing fresh meals from their restaurant to those affected by the disaster. Kamaljeet Kaur, along with her husband Kanwaljeet Singh...

Maharashtra: Road Safety Week to be held between Jan 11-17

The Maharashtra governments transport department will observe the 31st edition of Road Safety Week from January 11-17. Several activities like womens two-wheeler rally, eye check-up and medical camps for drivers, workshops, social media cam...

Shorey, Rana take Delhi to 195/4 on day two

Captain Dhruv Shorey and his deputy Nitish Rana shared a combative 122-run stand for the third wicket to steer Delhi to 195 for four on day two of their Ranji Trophy match against table leaders Punjab here on Saturday. Punjab, who had resum...

Severe cold prevails in most parts of UP

Severe cold continued in most parts of Uttar Pradesh with state capital Lucknow witnessing partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning, the meteorological department said. Muzaffarnagar recorded the days lowest temperature in the state at 5 de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020