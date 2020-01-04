Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/ 2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SPORTS US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Harden records triple-double in Rockets win James Harden recorded a 40-point triple-double and Clint Capela won the matchup of talented bigs as the Houston Rockets rolled to a 118-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Houston.

US-GOLF-SENTRY Schauffele grabs lead in stormy Maui

Xander Schauffele sank his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th hole to take a one stroke lead during a wet and windy second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii on Friday. US-BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

NBA notebook: Band on uniforms to honor Stern NBA players and referees will wear a commemorative black band on their uniforms honoring former commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday.

UPCOMING SOCCER-SPAIN-GET-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Getafe v Real Madrid Getafe host Real Madrid in La Liga.

4 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Second Test South Africa host England in the second test at Newlands in Cape Town

4 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-LVT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Levante Atletico Madrid host Levante in La Liga.

4 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-PTV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Manchester City v Port Vale Holders Manchester City begin their defence of the trophy at home to Port Vale.

4 Jan 12:31 ET / 17:31 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ESY-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Espanyol v Barcelona Espanyol host FC Barcelona in La Liga. 4 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are among the players to feature on day three. 5 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/ (TV) China newly-appointed football coach holds news briefing Li Tie, the newly appointed soccer coach of China's national team who replaced Marcello Lippi holds a news conference in Beijing

5 Jan 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT GOLF-SENTRY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions final round Final-round coverage from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui. 5 Jan

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/ Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third and final test at Sydney Cricket Ground

5 Jan MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia hosts the 2020 Dakar Rally. From 5th to 17th Jan 2020 Saudi Arabia will host its first Rally Dakar known as "Dakar Rally 2020 - Saudi Arabia".

5 Jan FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/

NFL-Vikings at Saints and Seahawks at Eagles in NFL playoffS. The Minnesota Vikings visit the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks travel to the Philadelphia Eagles for NFL wild card playoff games 5 Jan

SOCCER-ITALY-BCA-LAZ/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Brescia v Lazio Lazio visit Brescia in a Serie A match

5 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-VIL/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Villarreal Real Sociedad host Villarreal in La Liga. 5 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

