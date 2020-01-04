Soccer-Veteran Wilbraham earns Rochdale draw with Newcastle

Veteran striker Aaron Wilbraham came off the bench to earn third-tier Rochdale a 1-1 draw at home to Premier League Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Newcastle dominated the opening period at Spotland with Miguel Almiron firing them ahead after 17 minutes.

Rochdale, struggling in 18th place in League One, improved after the break though and the 40-year-old Wilbraham, a halftime substitute, poked home an equaliser with 10 minutes left. They would have been celebrating a famous win had Oliver Rathbone not scuffed a glorious late chance wide but Newcastle survived to set up a replay.

Top-flight Burnley eased into round four with a 4-2 home win over third-tier Peterborough United. Birmingham City beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 in an all-Championship clash. Fourth-tier Newport County went down 3-0 at Millwall but third-tier Shrewsbury Town earned a replay after a 1-1 draw at Championship side Bristol City.

