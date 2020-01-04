Not looking for position, aim is to successfully finish Dakar Rally: C S Santosh

His last Dakar outing ending in a nasty crash, India's CS Santosh on Saturday said this time he is not looking for a position but to just successfully finish the iconic rally. The most grueling race on the planet, the Dakar Rally, flagged off its 42nd edition in all its glory and showmanship here on Saturday.

This year will also mark the 4th year of participation for India's Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the rally racing division of the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp Ltd. This edition will also see Hero MotoSports Team Rally fielding a 4 rider strong team for the very first time at the Dakar with Paulo Goncalves (Competitor no.8), Joaquim Rodrigues (Competitor no. 27), C S Santosh (Competitor no.50) and the latest edition to team -- 25-year-old Sebastian Buhler (Competition no. 32).

The 36-year-old Santosh, who is participating in his sixth rally, said: "I am ready for one of the toughest rally. I had a problem with back pain for the last two years but I am fine now. "My best result was in the mid-'30s but I am not thinking about position, my aim is to finish this race."

Santosh, the first Indian to complete the rally raid thrice, said he was excited about the new adventure. "I am quite kicked about this all-new adventure that the Dakar 2020 is offering to be. It's going to be tough and from the first impressions we have got, the navigation is going to play a key role here," said Santosh after taking part in the flag-off ceremony.

"I have worked hard on my navigation throughout last season and the training and my speed have also improved a few notches." With an unknown territory, tougher navigation and a host of new innovations in the rally regulations like Super Marathon stage colored road-books and wild card entries, this Dakar is poised to be an intriguing adventure for all the competitors.

The confident quartet rolled off the ceremonial podium today, in front of thousands of enthusiastic fans who assembled in the beautiful setting of the Corniche area of Jeddah, facing the majestic Red Sea, to give a cheerful send off to the competitors.

The wealth of experience of Paulo, the youthful exuberance of Buhler, the focus of JRod and the intensity of Santosh, ably supported by an experienced assistance crew, the team composition strikes just the right balance for exciting prospects at the Dakar 2020.

Having completed all the administrative and technical checks, the team is now raring to kick start their Dakar 2020 campaign on Sunday with the first stage that will take the rally from Jeddah to Al Wajh. It will be a 319 km special stage and a total run of 752 kms including the liaisons. Wolfgang Fischer, Team Manager, Hero MotoSports Team Rally said: "We are quite excited to be here at the Dakar 2020 for our 4th year now. For this new adventure in a completely new continent and terrain, we also have an exciting new combination of riders.

"The team has shaped up really well both mentally and physically and we are in a very positive frame of mind starting this Dakar. We can never predict an outcome in the Dakar, especially this year as it's a new environment for all the teams, so our first aim still remains to get the riders and bikes safely across the finish line every day."

