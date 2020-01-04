Left Menu
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold in National Shooting Championship

Asian Games gold-medallist Saurabh Chaudhary on Saturday won a gold medal in 10m air pistol/rifle event at the 63rd National Shooting Championship.

India shooter Saurabh Chaudhary . Image Credit: ANI

World-number two Abhishek Verma had to settle for a bronze medal in the finals. Abhishek and Sarabjot combined to win the team gold in the event for Haryana.

Youngsters Sarabjot also won the junior men's gold. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh picked up a clutch of golds. (ANI)

