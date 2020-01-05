Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 19:30 GMT/ 14:30 ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ATPCUP Nadal and Djokovic make winning start in ATP Cup

SYDNEY - World number one Rafa Nadal overcame a temporary blip on his way to victory at the ATP Cup on Saturday, shortly after Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic survived a tough battle against fit-again South African Kevin Anderson. SOCCER-USA-DOHA

U.S. Soccer cancels training camp in Qatar after unrest The men’s US national team has called off plans to go to Qatar for a winter training camp following unrest in the Middle East, U.S. Soccer said on Friday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-GET-MAD-REPORT Varane powers Real to win at hard-nosed Getafe

MADRID - Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane made up for the absence of Sergio Ramos by scoring one goal and making another to help his side to a hard-fought 3-0 win at Getafe on Saturday, their first La Liga victory in four matches. UPCOMING

SPORTS TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Cup Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are among the players to feature on day three.

5 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT GOLF-SENTRY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions final round Final-round coverage from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

5 Jan CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - South Africa v England - Second Test South Africa host England in the second test at Newlands in Cape Town 5 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-IND-LKA/ Cricket-India v Sri Lanka Twenty20 series

India play Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 International of the three-match series in Guwahati. 5 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third and final test at Sydney Cricket Ground

5 Jan MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia hosts the 2020 Dakar Rally. From 5th to 17th Jan 2020 Saudi Arabia will host its first Rally Dakar known as "Dakar Rally 2020 - Saudi Arabia".

5 Jan FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/

NFL-Vikings at Saints and Seahawks at Eagles in NFL playoffs The Minnesota Vikings visit the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks travel to the Philadelphia Eagles for NFL wild card playoff games

5 Jan SOCCER-CHINA/ (TV)

China newly-appointed football coach holds news briefing Li Tie, the newly appointed soccer coach of China's national team who replaced Marcello Lippi holds a news conference in Beijing

5 Jan 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ESY-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Espanyol v Barcelona Espanyol host FC Barcelona in La Liga. 4 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BCA-LAZ/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Brescia v Lazio

Lazio visit Brescia in a Serie A match 5 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-VIL/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Villarreal

Real Sociedad host Villarreal in La Liga. 5 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MID-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur face a tricky trip to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. We will also have news of other early kickoffs. 5 Jan 09:01 ET / 14:01 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Liverpool v Everton

The Mersey derby is standout tie of the FA Cup third round. We will also have news of the other ties 5 Jan 11:01 ET / 16:01 GMT

