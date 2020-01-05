Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sabres stymie Panthers for third time this season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 02:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 02:16 IST
Sabres stymie Panthers for third time this season

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and goaltender Linus Ullmark earned his second straight win, leading the host Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon. The Sabres are 3-0 against the Panthers this season, with two of those wins coming in regulation.

Buffalo also got goals from Henri Jokiharju and Conor Sheary. Sabres star Jack Eichel, who leads the team with 55 points, added one assist. Ullmark made 32 saves, and one of his best stops came on a Frank Vatrano second-period breakaway.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after stopping just four of the seven shots he faced in just over 25 minutes. Rookie Chris Driedger finished the game for Florida, making 11 saves. Florida, which went 0-for-3 on its power play, managed two late tallies, by Mike Matheson and Evgenii Dadonov. Florida's power play entered the game ranked seventh in the league (24.0 percent).

Buffalo got the job done despite starting the day ranked 28th in penalty-kill percentage (74.0), and special teams were evident right away as the Sabres opened the scoring with 12:49 expired in the first period. The score came just 15 seconds after the Sabres killed off a Kyle Okposo penalty as Reinhart set up Jokiharju for a one-timer from the right circle. The Panthers -- who had an 11-5 advantage on first-period shots on goal -- fell behind 2-0 after an odd-man rush with 1:35 gone in the second. Marcus Johansson set up the goal with his backhand pass to Sheary, who scored on another one-timer.

Buffalo took a 3-0 lead on a power-play goal with 5:42 elapsed in the second. After Eichel won a faceoff, Rasmus Dahlin faked a shot and dished to Reinhart, who banged a hard shot from the left circle that handcuffed Bobrovsky. Reinhart's shot went in just under the crossbar, and Bobrovsky was then pulled. Florida finally got on the board with 7:20 left in the third as Matheson took a pass from Colton Sceviour and beat Ullmark from the left circle to the short side.

With Driedger pulled for an extra attacker, Dadonov scored with 70 seconds left, but the Panthers failed to get the equalizer. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Pence's linkage of Soleimani to 9/11 hijackers is challenged

An assertion by US Vice President Mike Pence that Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who died Friday in an American attack in Iraq, had helped the September 11 terrorists has been sharply challenged in the US press. In a Twitter message Fri...

Protests across US following air raid in Baghdad

A flurry of protest have started across the United States following Fridays airstrike which killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and seven others. According to CNN, many of the protests are initiated by the Answer Coalition -- ...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 pm GMT/6 am SGT

With shouts of Death to America, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who were killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the spectre of wi...

Reports: Eagles TE Ertz expected to play vs. Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is expected to play in Sundays NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports Saturday. Ertz is dealing with a rib injury and lacerated kidney that he suffered on the o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020