Marcus Stoinis fined for homophobic slur in BBL game

Marcus Stoinis has been found guilty of a level two breach of Article 2.1.3 of Cricket Australia's code of conduct for personal abuse of a player and was fined 7,500 dollars.Stoinis, the Melbourne Stars opening batsman, has directed a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during Saturday night's BBL derby between the Stars and the Melbourne Renegades at the MCG. Stoinis accepted the charge without challenge. The breach was reported by umpires Gerard Abood and Phillip Gillespie to match referee Daryl Harper.Stoinis apologised unreservedly for his actions.

"I got caught in the moment and took it too far. I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires," Stoinis said ina statement. "I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty," he added.

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, said the decision to hand Stoinis a level two breach and fine him was the appropriate course of action."The behaviour in this matter falls short of the standards we expect and we have acted accordingly. There is no place for it in the game," Carroll said. (ANI)

