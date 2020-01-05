Thunder control Cavs for 5th straight win

Dennis Schroder continued his hot shooting of late, scoring 22 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-106 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. The Thunder have won a season-best five consecutive games and nine of their last 10. It was the third consecutive loss for the Cavaliers.

Oklahoma City lost its first six games on the road this season but has won eight of their last nine away from Oklahoma City. It was a rare chance for the Thunder to breathe a bit late in the game. During their previous nine games, seven had been within five points in the final five minutes.

There was no such drama Saturday. The Thunder took control with an 11-2 run over the final 2:09 of the first quarter.

They led by double digits for much of the second half, building a lead as big as 17 points before Cleveland cut the lead to eight early in the fourth quarter thanks to six quick points by Cedi Osman to start the period and extend the Cavaliers run to 11-2. But the Thunder's Mike Muscala answered Osman's stretch with a quick 3-pointer, and the Cavaliers never again seriously threatened to get back in the game.

Schroder was 9 of 15 from the floor, making 2 of 3 from 3-point range. It was the 17th consecutive game for Schroder to score 17 or more points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points for Oklahoma City while Steven Adams had 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Thunder hit 14 3-pointers, including a season-high five by Danilo Gallinari, who added 19 points. Schroder fueled Oklahoma City to a 52-19 advantage in bench scoring.

Collin Sexton scored 30 to lead Cleveland while Osman added a season-high 22 and Darius Garland 20. But only one other Cavaliers player scored more than six. Oklahoma City's Nerlens Noel left the game with a little more than four minutes remaining in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.