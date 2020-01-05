Left Menu
Keller scores 2, Coyotes rout Flyers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Airizona
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 09:27 IST
Keller scores 2, Coyotes rout Flyers
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Clayton Keller's two goals and a three-goal first period carried the Arizona Coyotes to a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in front of a sellout crowd in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night. Brad Richardson, Jordan Oesterle, Lawson Crouse and Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes, with Crouse's goal coming just three-tenths of a second before the second-period buzzer.

Nick Schmaltz had two assists and raised his team-leading point total to 35, with a team-high 28 assists. Stepan, who scored into an empty net, added an assist and has 35 points in 39 career games against the Flyers. Tyler Pitlick scored his fourth goal of the season for the Flyers three minutes into the third period, with Adin Hill in goal for the Coyotes replacing Antti Raanta. Raanta, who left the game with what was announced as a lower-body injury, had 17 saves in two periods.

Philadelphia made it 5-2 at 8:46 of the third period on Justin Braun's second goal of the season. Hill finished with 10 saves on 12 shots. Keller's first goal, on a power play, ended the night for Flyers goaltender Carter Hart with 3:45 to play in the first period. Philadelphia has allowed 11 goals in the first period of its last three games, including three in a span of less than four minutes to Arizona.

The Coyotes improved to 18-4-1 when scoring the first goal of a game and are on a three-game winning streak as they get set to head out on a three-game East Coast road trip. The Flyers have lost three straight and four of five on a six-game road trip. Philadelphia is 9-13-1 with a minus-28 goal differential and 87 goals allowed on the road.

Hart left with nine saves on 12 shots and was replaced by Brian Elliott, who made seven saves on nine shots. Oesterle's goal at 13:30 of the first period was his first of the season, and Richardson scored his third of the season.

