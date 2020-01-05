Left Menu
Jazz pull away from Magic to win 5th straight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Orlando
  • |
  05-01-2020
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 12:10 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@OrlandoMagic)

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the visiting Utah Jazz used a 22-8 run over the first half of the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 109-96 on Saturday. Mitchell's effort, which included 14-for-21 shooting from the floor and six assists, paced the Utah offense. He made the first of four straight Jazz 3-pointers in a stretch to open the final quarter, with Georges Niang knocking down each of the next three and Joe Ingles adding a fifth after a Niang miss. That expanded a one-point Jazz lead to 11.

Niang and Ingles were among the five Jazz scoring in double figures. Ingles finished with 11 points, and Niang scored 15 points off the bench. Emmanuel Mudiay also provided offensive punch off the Utah bench with 12 points. The duo of Mudiay and Niang sparked the Jazz to a narrow 41-39 edge in bench points, despite Terrence Ross scoring 24 for Orlando.

Ross led the Magic in scoring for the second consecutive night on their back-to-back, which began Friday with a 105-85 rout of Miami. Orlando was unable to replicate the defensive intensity of that win, most notably in the fourth quarter. The Magic held the Heat to a franchise-record six points in the final 12 minutes on Friday, but the Jazz posted 33 points in Saturday's fourth quarter.

Utah bookended the win -- its fifth in a row and second on the current three-game road swing -- with big first and fourth quarters. The Jazz set the tone against the NBA's best scoring defense with 33 first-quarter points to lead by eight. The Magic whittled away at the gap with advantages in the second and third quarters. Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon each recorded double-doubles, with Vucevic putting up 22 points and 13 rebounds and Gordon registering 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The rest of Orlando's starting five combined for just 24 points, however. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 points for the Jazz, and Rudy Gobert posted eight points with a game-high 17 rebounds.

