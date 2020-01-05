Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka's sacked cricket coach demands USD 5mn compensation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 13:19 IST
Sri Lanka's sacked cricket coach demands USD 5mn compensation
Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficialSLC)

Sacked coach Chandika Hathurusingha has demanded USD 5 million in compensation from Sri Lanka Cricket over the premature termination of his contract, an official said Sunday. The former Sri Lankan Test star and coach made the claim after the two sides failed to agree the terms of his termination last summer.

"He has sent a letter of demand asking for $5 million," board secretary Mohan de Silva told AFP. Details were not immediately available, but the Sunday Island newspaper said Hathurusingha had sought his full salary for the remaining 18 months of his contract which amounted to just over a million dollars.

He has also claimed that his reputation as an international coach suffered as a result of what he called the wrongful termination. His claim of USD 5 million includes damages as well as the wages he says are due to him.

The board had been willing to pay only six months' salary as compensation, the Island said, adding that the coach was in receipt of a take-home salary of USD 60,000 a month at the time of termination. Following Sri Lanka's disappointing World Cup, where they finished in sixth place, Hathurusingha and his assistants were shown the door.

The then sports minister Harin Fernando insisted that Hathurusingha was overpaid and accused him of failing to produce results. Fernando said Sri Lanka could have hired a foreign coach at half the price paid to Hathurusingha.

Sri Lanka has since carried out a major revamp of the national team by appointing South African Mickey Arthur as head coach in December. Former Zimbabwe Test player Grant Flower has been appointed the new national batting coach, Australian David Saker was made bowling coach while Shane McDermott was placed in charge of fielding training.

The board has not discussed the terms of their two-year contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Body of Iranian commander killed by U.S. strike in Iraq returned to Iran

The body of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike, was returned to Iran on Sunday and driven through thousands of mourners, the official IRIB news agency reported. Soleimani, the archi...

PM Modi meets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday, extends greeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi at the latters residence here and greeted the BJP stalwart on the occasion of his 86th birthday. Draped in a light brown kurta and light blue jacket, the ...

UPDATE 2-Scuffles break out at Hong Kong protest taking aim at Chinese traders

Scuffles erupted between police and protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday following a march near the border, where anti-government activists shouted pro-democracy slogans and vented their anger at mainland Chinese traders. The demonstrators in ...

Changing the way vaccines are delivered could increase their potential

A research study has shown that the way a vaccine is delivered to a human body would dramatically increase its defence capacity. Tuberculosis TB is an infectious disease that causes more deaths than any other infectious disease despite its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020