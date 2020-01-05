Left Menu
Stokes sets catching record

Cape Town, Jan 5 (AFP) England all-rounder Ben Stokes set an England Test record when he caught Anrich Nortje off the bowling of James Anderson on the third day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Sunday. It was his fifth catch of the innings, all held at second slip.

In England's previous 1019 Test matches, there had been 23 instances of four catches in an innings, most recently by England captain Joe Root against Ireland at Lord's last year. Stokes equalled the world Test record of five catches, which had been achieved 11 times previously, most recently by Steve Smith of Australia in 2017/18, also at Newlands. (AFP) APA

