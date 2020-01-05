Left Menu
Cricket-Anderson takes five as England seize control of second test

  Reuters
  • Cape Town
  05-01-2020
Seamer James Anderson took five wickets and Ben Stokes an England record five catches as the tourists took control of the second test against South Africa at lunch on day three at Newlands on Sunday.

England are 52 for one in their second innings, a lead of 98 with nine wickets remaining, after they bowled their hosts out for 223. Opener Dom Sibley (18 not out) and Joe Denly (9 not out) will resume after the interval as England seek to bat themselves into a winning position in the low-scoring test to tie the four-match series.

Zak Crawley (25) was the only wicket to fall in their second innings as he edged Kagiso Rabada to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after taking two blows to the body from the fiery South African fast bowler. England are well poised to build a solid lead on a wicket that is showing some wear and tear, and has significant cracks outside of the right-hander's off-stump at the Kelvin Grove end.

They made short work of wrapping up the South African innings at the start of play, with Rabada (0) out first ball as he nicked Anderson (5-40) to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Anderson completed his 28th test five wicket haul when number 11 Anrich Nortje (4) edged to Stokes at slip for the all-rounder to take an England record five catches as a fielder.

It is also the joint most by any player and the 12th time a fielder had taken five catches in a test innings. The world record in a match is eight, held by South African AB de Villiers and Ajinkya Rahane from India, and could be under threat given how many wickets have fallen behind the stumps in this test.

South Africa won the first test in Pretoria by 107 runs.

