Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medvedev blunts Isner's serve as Russia roll on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:07 IST
Medvedev blunts Isner's serve as Russia roll on

Perth, Jan 5 (AFP) World number five Daniil Medvedev blunted big-serving John Isner in an almost flawless straight sets victory at the ATP Cup on Sunday. The US Open finalist hit 24 winners and made just two unforced errors in the 6-3, 6-1 rout in one hour to ensure Russia clinched the tie against the United States ahead of the doubles.

Unbeaten Russia are top of Group D, while winless United States are all but out of contention for the knockout stages in Sydney. World number 19 Isner has struggled in Perth. He lost his opening match to young Norwegian Casper Ruud in three sets. Medvedev overwhelmed Isner, who consistently misfired his booming serve, and broke the towering American four times.

"I was very scared of his serve, so I knew I had to just wait for my chances. I was really good on return," he said. Medvedev even out-aced Isner, who for the last four years has been the ATP's year-end ace leader.

"If you asked me before the match, I didn't think it would be possible," he said. "I was really stable on my serve and there was only one service game where I was tight."

Earlier in the tie, world number 17 Karen Khachanov weathered an early storm from Taylor Fritz to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in one hour and 51 minutes. Fritz, 22, started with an array of blistering groundstrokes and gained a stranglehold when he broke in the fifth game of the second set.

But the world number 32 couldn't consolidate and grew tentative. Khachanov pounced to level the match. Fritz's spiral continued in a one-sided third set lasting just 29 minutes.

Khachanov credited Russia captain Marat Safin for helping his turnaround. "He just told me to keep going and that I will break him, which is what happened," he said.

Emerging 21-year-old Ruud continued his giant-killing run with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over world number 12 Fabio Fognini, before Italy recovered to down Norway in the earlier Group D tie. Ruud levelled the tie in just 66 minutes and then backed up alongside Viktor Durasovic in the deciding doubles only to be thwarted by Fognini and Simone Bolelli, who prevailed 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

Italy join surprise packets Norway with a 1-1 record after being swept by Russia in their opening tie on Friday. Ruud, whose father Christian is Norway's captain, has led his team's surprising run, starting the season spectacularly after upsetting Fognini and Isner in his first wins over top-20 players.

"Coming out here and beating two top 20 players at the beginning of the year is great for my confidence," he said. Stefano Travaglia notched his first win of the season in the earlier singles match after comfortably beating Durasovic 6-1, 6-1 in 56 minutes.

The 28-year-old is representing Italy for the first time after replacing world number eight Matteo Berrettini, who withdrew from the tournament with an abdominal injury. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Aramco sinks as Gulf bourses rocked by Iran-US tensions

Saudi Aramco shares hit the lowest level since their market debut on Sunday, as Gulf bourses were hit by a panicky sell-off amid Iranian vows of retaliation over the US killing of a top general. All seven bourses in the Gulf Cooperation Cou...

South Korean lifestyle brand Mumuso eyes aggressive expansion in India

South Korean lifestyle brand Mumuso on Sunday announced its plans to open outlets across the country. Mumuso is eyeing at the Indian market aggressively with new stores in different parts of the country, the South Korean lifestyle brand sai...

Britain urges Iran to come in from the cold

Britain on Sunday urged Iran to do the right thing and seize the opportunity to come in from the cold by de-escalating tensions with the United States. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said a war was in no ones interest as he described Irans ...

One 'Tirupati Laddu' free of cost to all visiting Lord Balaji

Every devotee offering prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala will get one laddu prasadam free of cost from January 20, a top administrator of the shrine said on Sunday. The decision to offer the most sought aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020