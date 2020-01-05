Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dakar Rally: Hero MotoSports team riders off to cautious start

  • PTI
  • |
  • Alwajh
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:39 IST
Dakar Rally: Hero MotoSports team riders off to cautious start

The opening stage of Dakar 2020 brought mixed results for Hero MotoSports Team Rally on Sunday, with the experienced Paulo Goncalves finishing in 12th place. The team's riders rode with caution to avoid errors in the first stage of what is going to be a long rally. Sebastian Buhler was in 31st and CS Santosh in 39th place.

Goncalves rode in his trademark style, cautious to begin with and then raking up some good pace in the second half. Sebastian Buhler had to make a small additional run to catch a waypoint while Santosh had his first taste of the Saudi sands with a couple of minor crashes but overall, did a good stage to climb up some ranks from his starting position.

However, not all went as per the plan for the team as Joaquim Rodrigues suffered an unfortunate mechanical problem in his bike that forced him to forfeit the stage. He will try for a restart on Monday.

As per the rule, he will now be considered out of contention for an overall result, but remains in the competition for the stage results. The stage took the rally from Jeddah to Al Wajh for a total run of 752 kms which included the special stage of 319 kms and provided a glimpse of everything that makes up this rally in quick succession – navigation, fast and winding off-piste, dunes, trials and stones – a stage truly worthy of being an opening stage of the Dakar 2020.

Stage 2 will begin from Al Wajh and move to Neom, continuing along the Red Sea, for a special section of 367 kms to be done on the clock. Goncalves said, "It was a really interesting start of the Dakar 2020. A big stage of 320 kms and a mix of everything from stony tracks to trials to sand dunes.

"The navigation also was very complicated so I decided to ride with caution in the beginning to avoid navigation mistakes and crashes. I am happy with my start here as my feeling is good." Regaining champion Toby Price of Redhill KTM racing won the first stage with timing of 03h 19m 33s.

Ricky Brabec of Monster Energy Honda Team (+02m 05s) was second while Matthias Walkner of RedBull KTM Racing (+02m 40s) was third. Buhler said, "It was a good stage for me. I felt comfortable with the new bike and felt good about my riding. It was a fast stage with many stony sections but it's only the first day of a really long rally so I think I will continue to go like this." PTI AA AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students, teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students, teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts WB CM Mamata Banerjee...

Brutal attack on JNU students, teachers shocking, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his shock over the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU and said that fascists are afraid of students voices. The brutal attack on JNU students teachers by masked thugs, that has ...

Two 'overground workers' of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Two overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district, police said on Sunday. Bashir Ahmad Mengnoo of Khraipakhnoo and Wali Mohammad Sheikh of Swarbati were among 10 persons who had been identifie...

US-Iran tension: Jaishankar holds conversation with Pompeo, highlights India's stakes, concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region and highlighted Indias stakes and concerns. The discussion with his US counter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020