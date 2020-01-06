Left Menu
Patriots TE Watson, 39, hints at retirement

  Updated: 06-01-2020 00:06 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 00:06 IST
New England Patriots tight end Ben Watson was emotional upon telling reporters that Saturday's game was likely his last in the NFL. Watson, 39, who initially planned to retire a year ago before electing to join the Patriots this season, doesn't intend to return for the 2020 campaign.

"It's difficult. I love this game, but there's a time when you definitely have to move on. So definitely won't be back here next year, probably, and then probably won't be playing at all," he said after New England's 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC wild-card game. "It's something that I've tried to do before and it didn't work. But there's only so much your body can take, and so much you want to put your family though, before you want to settle down and have some roots. Figure out what the next chapter of your life is going to be. So we're going to talk about it, of course, and make family decisions but it's been a great run and it's really special to be back here.

Watson had three receptions for 38 yards before walking off the field in tears following the loss to the Titans. He had 17 catches for 173 yards for the Patriots this season, totals that led New England's lackluster tight ends despite not making his season debut until Week 7.

Watson made 547 career receptions for 6,058 yards and 44 touchdowns in 205 career games with the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Patriots. He was selected by New England with the 32nd overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

