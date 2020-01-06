Left Menu
Report: 49ers DE Ford to return for divisional round

  Updated: 06-01-2020 01:23 IST
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford is expected to return to the lineup for next weekend's NFC divisional playoff game, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Ford has been nursing an ailing hamstring that has plagued him since Week 11. He returned in San Francisco's 48-46 win in New Orleans on Dec. 8 but was limited to just four snaps.

A 2018 Pro Bowl selection with Kansas City, Ford has recorded 14 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games in his first season with the 49ers. Ford played his first five seasons in the league with the Chiefs, who traded Ford to the 49ers in March.

The 28-year-old has collected 151 tackles, 37 sacks and 11 forced fumbles in 78 career games since being selected by Kansas City with the 23rd overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

