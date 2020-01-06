Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wilson, Seahawks down Eagles after Wentz injured

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 06:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 06:22 IST
Wilson, Seahawks down Eagles after Wentz injured

Russell Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, and Marshawn Lynch scored on a 5-yard run as the Seattle Seahawks advanced in the NFC playoffs with a 17-9 victory against the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a wild-card game. Rookie DK Metcalf made seven receptions for 160 yards -- including a 36-yard catch for the game-sealing first down -- and a touchdown for Seattle (12-5), which improved to 8-1 on the road this season. The Seahawks will travel to Green Bay to meet the Packers next Sunday in the NFC's divisional round.

The injury-riddled Eagles (9-8) suffered another blow when quarterback Carson Wentz, who was making his playoff debut, left the game in the first quarter with a head injury and didn't return. Wentz, who missed the team's run to the Super Bowl title two years ago and to the divisional round last season because of injuries, was knocked out after being hit in the back of the helmet by Seattle's Jadeveon Clowney while falling to the turf. Wentz was 1 of 4 for 3 yards before being hurt.

Josh McCown, 40, who attempted just five passes in the regular season, replaced Wentz and was 18 of 24 for 174 yards, taking six sacks. Teammate Miles Sanders rushed for 69 yards on 14 carries. McCown drove the Eagles to the Seattle 10-yard line at the 2-minute warning in the fourth quarter, but he was sacked by Clowney on a fourth-and-7 play. The Seahawks also stopped the Eagles on fourth down the previous drive, when a pass went off Sanders' hands on fourth-and-4.

The Seahawks broke a 3-3 tie on Lynch's touchdown run with 1:06 left in the first half. That capped a nine-play, 82-yard drive directed by Wilson that took just 1:47. Lynch, who came out of retirement to sign with the Seahawks before the regular-season finale after Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise suffered season-ending injuries in a three week span, carried six times for 7 yards. Wilson led Seattle with 45 yards rushing on nine carries.

McCown drove the Eagles to first-and-goal at the 5 on their first possession of the second half, but a delay-of-game penalty and a bobbled snap proved costly. They had to settle for a 26-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to cut Seattle's lead to 10-6. Wilson hit Metcalf with a 53-yard scoring strike on the Seahawks' next possession to make it 17-6.

Elliott kicked his third field goal, a 38-yarder, with 2:49 left in the third quarter to pull the Eagles within 17-9. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Compass chairman Paul Walsh to step down httpson.ft.com2ujP2hD - BP sets target to create fiv...

UPDATE 2-NFL-Seahawks beat Eagles after Wentz leaves injured, Vikes stun Saints

Russell Wilson guided the Seattle Seahawks past the depleted Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 and the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime in NFC wildcard victories on Sunday. The win sends the Seahawks to Green Bay to...

Wilson, Seahawks down Eagles after Wentz injured

Russell Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, and Marshawn Lynch scored on a 5-yard run as the Seattle Seahawks advanced in the NFC playoffs with a 17-9 victory against the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a w...

Iran ex-Guards chief vows to turn Tel Aviv 'to dust'

A former head of Irans Revolutionary Guards threatened to turn the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv to dust if the US attacks targets in Iran. If America takes any measures after our military response, we will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020