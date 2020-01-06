Left Menu
Clippers shake off slow start to down Knicks

  Updated: 06-01-2020 08:01 IST
  Created: 06-01-2020 07:59 IST
Clippers shake off slow start to down Knicks
Montrezl Harrell scored 34 points, and Paul George had 32, allowing the Los Angeles Clippers to earn a 135-132 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Sunday. Lou Williams, who connected on 6 of 10 3-pointers, also scored 32 points and recorded nine assists for the Clippers, who had three players score 30 points for the first time in franchise history.

Marcus Morris Sr. led the Knicks with 38 points, hitting 6 of 7 3-pointers. RJ Barrett had 24 points, while Julius Randle added 16 points and eight rebounds. George, who returned after missing Saturday's defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies with a tight left hamstring, converted 5 of 6 3-pointers and 9 of 14 shots in 26 minutes. He fouled out with 7:06 remaining.

Patrick Beverley also was back in the lineup after missing three games with a right wrist sprain. He finished with six points and six assists. Kawhi Leonard didn't play, as the club has held him out of back-to-back contests because of a persistent knee issue.

An 18-7 run allowed the Knicks to cut a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to 121-118 after a 3-pointer by former Clipper Reggie Bullock with 4:51 left. They got within three points three times, the second on Morris' 3-pointer with 42.2 seconds remaining, but Williams answered with a floater with 18.5 seconds left to essentially put it away. Like they did against the Grizzlies, the Clippers gave up 40-plus points in the opening quarter. The Knicks grabbed a 45-29 lead at the end of the first by shooting 76 percent to 50 percent for the Clippers.

But the Clippers launched a huge turnaround in the second quarter. Three straight 3-pointers by Williams and another one by George sparked a 25-6 burst and allowed Los Angeles to take 54-51 lead with 6:48 left in the second. The Clippers never trailed again. The Clippers, who benefitted from three technical fouls by the Knicks in less than two minutes in the quarter, outscored New York 47-24 in the second for a 76-69 advantage at the break.

The Clippers made 18 of 32 3-pointers (56.3 percent) to 12 of 23 for the Knicks (52.2 percent).

