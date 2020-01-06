Carlo Ancelotti criticises players after 1-0 defeat against Liverpool

After losing 1-0 to Liverpool in the FA Cup clash on Sunday, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti criticised players and said they were "not good enough". "I am going to speak to each player and tell them that was not good enough. Honestly, in the second half, we were not good enough," Goal.com quoted Ancelotti as saying.

"I have not spoken to them yet, but I am going to speak to them and tell them that (it is not good enough) yes, I will tell them about this," he added. Everton's hopes of a first Anfield win since 1999 were seemingly given a boost before kick-off when Reds boss Jurgen Klopp chose to rest a host of first-team stars, including Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Virgil van Dijk.

Everton began the game on a high note and had better chances in the opening 45 minutes, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate and Richarlison all having efforts saved by goalkeeper Adrian. However, they faded badly in the second half and Ancelotti felt the failure to take those early opportunities proved decisive.

"In the second half we were not able to raise the right idea on the pitch, as we did in the first half where we had opportunities to score," Ancelotti said. "The fact we didn't score affected us in the second half. It was not good enough that we lost our intensity in our play, and we didn't create enough opportunities upfront. It wasn't psychological. That didn't affect our idea of a good game," he added.

The only score for the Reds was scored by Curtis Jones in the 71st minute. Everton will now lock horns against Brighton while Liverpool will take on Tottenham in the Premier League clash on January 11. (ANI)

