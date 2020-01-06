Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Solskjaer wants Lingard back to his best after cut back on social media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 17:05 IST
Soccer-Solskjaer wants Lingard back to his best after cut back on social media

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Jesse Lingard has toned down his social media activity in order to recapture his best form in the second half of the campaign. Lingard failed to score or assist in the Premier League in 2019 calendar year and has lost his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of this year's European Championship.

"Jesse has had his ups and downs as I've spoken about before," Solskjaer told a news conference ahead of United's League Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City on Tuesday. "We want him back scoring goals and making assists. There's no one who runs as much, he's great trigger for us in the pressing, he's a lively, bubbly character."

Lingard recently said in an interview with the Daily Mail that he feared for his United future after posting a bizarre video on social media with team mate Marcus Rashford in the close season. Solskjaer had reprimanded the midfielder for his conduct and said it was important to speak to players about how they portray themselves online.

"I don't think you see as much in the social media as you used to from Jesse," the Norwegian coach added. "He's got his head down and working hard. I've known him many, many years and he's getting back to the Jesse I knew."

United stunned City in an impressive 2-1 league victory last month at the Etihad Stadium, just three days after they edged Tottenham Hotspur by the same scoreline. Solskjaer said those performances are now a benchmark for his United squad.

"We've got to aim for performances like that," he said. "But every game lives its own life and when you get highs like that, I'm sure they will look back on it and say, 'that's the Man United we want to see'. But we can still improve on that one."

United will make a late decision on the availability of their unwell and injured players. Lingard and Anthony Martial missed Saturday's goalless FA Cup draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers through illness and defender Harry Maguire picked up a knock during the match at Molineux Stadium.

"We're going to give them as much time as we can," Solskjaer said. "If it was a game today I'm not sure they could perform at their best but another 36 hours might be a big change."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Students of different universities protest violence in JNU

Students of different universities protest violence in JNU Eds Updating with details Hyderabad, Jan 6 PTI Students of different varsities here on Monday held protests condemning the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wipe out new year gains; gold, oil soar on U.S.-Iran threat

Tensions in the Middle East after the United States killed an Iranian general erased new years gains for world stocks on Monday as investors pushed safe-haven gold to a seven-year high and oil jumped to its highest since September.The Unite...

Bharti-Airtel ties up with Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'

Bharti-Airtel ties up with Rajinikanths Darbar Chennai, Jan 6 PTI Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Monday inked a pact with Tamil superstar Rajinikanths upcoming flick Darbar, offering a host of features to customers. As per th...

Chinmayanand appears before court, next hearing on Jan 20

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who has been accused of sexual exploitation by a law student, appeared before a local court here on Monday. Chinmayanad was brought to the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate CJM Omvir from the jail ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020