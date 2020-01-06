Mumbai lads win medals at Singapore chess meet

Mumbai boys Aditya Patil and Vedant Karthik bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the prestigious Singapore chess meet. A total of 663 players from 15 countries vied for the top honours at the tournament that concluded in Singapore on Sunday.

Patil, a former Asian schools games medallist, played with great maturity in the Under-9 category to bag the silver medal. The gold went to Yea Hao Loong of Malaysia, a media release said here on Monday. For the record, Aditya also drew with top seed and fellow Indian Muthukumar Mukesh en route to his podium finish.

Karthik, with an international rating of 1,025, too, scored creditable 6.5 points out of possible 8 games, but had to be content with the bronze medal. This is Karthik's maiden international medal which came from a field of 96 players in the Under-7 category.

The medal-winning boys are trainees of the South Mumbai Chess Academy..

