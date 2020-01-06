Left Menu
Anahat falls to top seed in final

  • Birmingham
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:05 IST
India's Anahat Singh's brave run ended in the U-13 girls' title round when top-seeded Egyptian Amina Orfi swept her away for an 11-0 11-1 11-4 win in the British Junior Open squash here on Monday. Touted as the next big name to come from Egypt, Amina had come more than prepared to confront Anahat, who had shocked the second-seeded Janna Galal of Egypt in the semi-final.

Entering the event with a reputation of having won several national level competitions in this age group, Amina did not provide any luxury to the Indian and finished off in a quick time. Earlier, in the boys U-19 semi-final held late Sunday night, another Indian Veer Chotrani lost to top seed Moustafa El Sirty.

Veer did grab the opener, but thereafter, it was Moustafa all the way. The Egyptians won 7-11 11-2 11-6 11-8.

