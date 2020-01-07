Reports: Phillips out as Rams defensive coordinator

Wade Phillips is out as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, multiple outlets reported Monday. The 72-year-old NFL lifer signed a three-year contract after the Rams hired head coach Sean McVay in January 2017.

A year after reaching the Super Bowl, the Rams went 9-7 and missed the playoffs this season. They finished 13th in total defense (339.6 yards per game) and 17th in scoring defense (22.8 points per game). Los Angeles allowed more than 40 points three times, losing 55-40 to Tampa Bay in Week 4, 45-6 to Baltimore in Week 12 and 44-21 to Dallas in Week 15. The Rams also held five teams to 10 or fewer points, and it is that inconsistency that likely contributed to his exit.

Phillips began his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant for his father Bum Phillips' Houston Oilers in 1976. He compiled an 82-64 record as head coach with the New Orleans Saints (interim in 1985), Denver Broncos (1993-94), Buffalo Bills (1998-2000), Atlanta Falcons (interim in 2003), Dallas Cowboys (2007-10) and Houston Texans (interim in 2013).

Phillips was the defensive coordinator for the Super Bowl 50 champion Broncos in 2015 and also has been DC for the Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Bills, Falcons, San Diego Chargers and Texans. --Field Level Media

