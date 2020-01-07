Left Menu
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Liverpool to visit Bristol City or Shrewsbury in FA Cup fourth round

Premier League leaders Liverpool, who fielded a virtual youth side and still beat Everton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, will visit either Championship side Bristol City or League One Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round following Monday's draw. Bristol City, who drew 1-1 at home to Shrewsbury on Saturday, pulled off one of the great FA Cup shocks last time they faced Liverpool, winning a third-round replay 1-0 at Anfield in 1994 as a second-tier side, a result that led to the resignation of the Anfield club's boss Graeme Souness.

Shrewsbury had less luck in their only ever meeting with Liverpool, losing 4-0 at home in the fourth round in 1996. The Merseysiders, currently world and European champions, last won the FA Cup in 2006. Holders Manchester City host Fulham, who knocked out Premier League Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United or Wolverhampton Wanderers, who drew 0-0 at Molineux on Sunday, will play last year's runners-up Watford or Tranmere Rovers, who came from 3-0 down to draw their third-round game 3-3.

Arsenal, who have won the world's oldest cup competition a record 13 times, will be away to Bournemouth after beating Championship leaders Leeds United 1-0 in the last third round tie on Monday. Burnley v Norwich City is the only other guaranteed all-Premier League match-up among the fourth round fixtures, which will be played between Jan. 24-27.

Championship side Birmingham City have been drawn away at either Bristol Rovers or Coventry City but could play on their own ground if Coventry win the replay between the third-tier sides since the Sky Blues currently share St Andrew's. Former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic will return to his old club with his second-tier West Bromwich Albion side.

Fourth round draw: Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United Hull City v Chelsea

Bournemouth v Arsenal Burnley v Norwich City

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

Portsmouth v Barnsley Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

Millwall v Sheffield United

