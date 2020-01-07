Left Menu
Soccer-Former England coach Eriksson in for Newcastle Jets job, says CEO

  • Reuters
  • Newcastle
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 08:32 IST
Sven-Goran Eriksson has been linked with a move to take over as head coach of the Newcastle Jets after the A-League club's chief executive said he had received the former England manager's CV among the numerous applications for the job. The Jets sacked Ernie Merrick on Monday after a 4-0 defeat by Melbourne Victory at the weekend. It was the Jets' fourth loss in five games and they are bottom of the league.

"After the third goal on Sunday night we had six CVs actually come through during the game, which I think is quite rude, but some agents were sending through CVs," Jets CEO Lawrie McKinna told reporters on Tuesday. "Ten have come in this morning. Some of the names ... I got one of the ex-English manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson's CV sent through yesterday.

"We'll be looking all over. But we need someone who's going to come in and offer something, has got a bit of a track record and can stamp something here and be here for the right reasons." Eriksson has coached several high-profile European club sides including AS Roma, Lazio, Benfica and Manchester City and was England's first foreign manager between 2001-2006.

After brief spells at three Chinese Super League clubs, the 71-year-old last coached the Philippines national team and led them at their maiden AFC Asian Cup campaign, where they finished bottom of their group.

