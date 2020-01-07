Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Serena breezes into second round in Auckland Classic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 11:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 11:02 IST
Tennis-Serena breezes into second round in Auckland Classic

Top seed Serena Williams kick-started her Auckland Classic singles campaign in style with an easy 6-3 6-2 victory over Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi on Tuesday. Playing her first singles match since losing last year's U.S. Open final to Bianca Andreescu, the 38-year-old Williams fired eight aces and was hardly troubled by Giorgi.

Williams broke the Italian's serve three times, while remaining unbroken herself in a first round encounter that lasted only 68 minutes. Giorgi, 28, was no match for Williams' powerful serve as the 23-times Grand Slam winner prevailed in blustery conditions which proved to be her downfall in 2017, stretching her unbeaten run against her Italian opponent to five matches.

"It was really fun to be out here and back again," Williams said in a post-match interview. "It's really good to know I still have some power in my arms and legs."

Williams, who also advanced to the doubles quarter-finals with Caroline Wozniacki on Monday, is on course to face 15-year-old compatriot Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals should both advance. Second seed Petra Martic of Croatia was initially frustrated by lucky loser Usue Maitane Arconada, who took the first set, before Martic stormed back to win the next two to prevail 5-7 6-4 6-4.

American third seed Amanda Anisimova also advanced to the second round after she beat Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova 6-3 6-4. Wozniacki, who is set to retire after this month's Australian Open, plays New Zealand's Paige Hourigan in her singles match later on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Weinstein jury selection to start in NY; new charges in LA

Potential jurors in Harvey Weinsteins New York sexual assault trial are expected to fill a courtroom Tuesday as the former movie titans legal problems deepen with new charges in Los Angeles. In New York, jury selection is set to start Tuesd...

Jammu man arrested for sharing info about security installations with Pak girl

A man, who was allegedly honeytrapped by a Pakistani girl through Facebook, has been arrested for spying, police said on Tuesday. Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Arnia border town, was held for sharing information about security installations h...

Iran Guard leader threatens to 'set ablaze' US-backed places

The leader of Irans Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to set ablaze places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a US airstrike last week, sparking cries from the crowd of Death to Israel Hossei...

IBBI amends Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Liquidation Process) Regulations 2016

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India IBBI has notified the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Liquidation Process Amendment Regulations 2020. The amendment clarifies that a person who is not eligible under the code to submit a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020