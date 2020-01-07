Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ariza, Kings rout short-handed Warriors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 11:15 IST
Ariza, Kings rout short-handed Warriors

Trevor Ariza contributed 3-pointers to second- and third-quarter runs Monday night that allowed the host Sacramento Kings to pull away from the Golden State Warriors for a 111-98 blowout, in a game that saw the ejection of Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox led five players, including two reserves, in double figures with 21 points apiece as the Kings made quick work of their opponent on the opening night of a back-to-back. Sacramento visits Phoenix on Tuesday.

In dropping its fifth straight, Golden State scored the game's first six points and hung within 26-19 through one period before the Kings' run-away began. Ariza, who had totaled just 10 points in his previous three games, bombed in a pair of 3-pointers among eight points as the Kings began the second period with a 15-7 burst to open a 41-26 lead.

Kerr was given the heave-ho shortly thereafter, drawing bang-bang technical fouls for arguing with the referees with his team down 49-36. The margin was just 12 at halftime before the hosts went on another quarter-opening spree, this time with Hield leading a 21-7 surge with two 3-pointers and a total of eight points. Ariza also nailed a 3-pointer in the run, which produced a 73-47 lead midway through the third period.

The Warriors, who were held to 79 points in an earlier home loss to their Northern California rival, were never appreciably closer over the game's final 18 minutes. Ariza finished with a season-best 18 points, aided by 4-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers.

The Kings made half their 30 3-point attempts in the game, outscoring Golden State 45-15 from beyond the arc. Harrison Barnes also had 18 for the Kings, while Cory Joseph chipped in with 12 and Nemanja Bjelica eight to go with a game-high 10 rebounds.

Glenn Robinson III had a team-high 16 points for the Warriors, who rested Draymond Green while also going without D'Angelo Russell (sore shoulder) for the fourth consecutive game. Omari Spellman added 13 points, Eric Paschall 12 and Alec Burks 10 for the Warriors, who made only five of their 26 3-point attempts and were outshot 48.1 percent to 39.5 overall.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Weinstein jury selection to start in NY; new charges in LA

Potential jurors in Harvey Weinsteins New York sexual assault trial are expected to fill a courtroom Tuesday as the former movie titans legal problems deepen with new charges in Los Angeles. In New York, jury selection is set to start Tuesd...

Jammu man arrested for sharing info about security installations with Pak girl

A man, who was allegedly honeytrapped by a Pakistani girl through Facebook, has been arrested for spying, police said on Tuesday. Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Arnia border town, was held for sharing information about security installations h...

Iran Guard leader threatens to 'set ablaze' US-backed places

The leader of Irans Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to set ablaze places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a US airstrike last week, sparking cries from the crowd of Death to Israel Hossei...

IBBI amends Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Liquidation Process) Regulations 2016

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India IBBI has notified the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Liquidation Process Amendment Regulations 2020. The amendment clarifies that a person who is not eligible under the code to submit a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020